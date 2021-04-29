Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

