Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.99.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
