Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.70. 2,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,741. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.85. The firm has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

