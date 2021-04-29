Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

LQDA opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

