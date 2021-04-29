LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LivaNova by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after buying an additional 796,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in LivaNova by 687.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after buying an additional 538,037 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

