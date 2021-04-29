Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$76.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on L. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.57.

L opened at C$68.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.32. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$74.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.53.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.2900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

