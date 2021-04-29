Lobstex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $697,152.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $697,152.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,841,988 coins and its circulating supply is 21,841,976 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

