Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%.

Logitech International stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,080. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $120.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

