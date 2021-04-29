Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LMRMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 159,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.02. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit