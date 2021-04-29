Loop Capital Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $205.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $184.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.00.

CSL opened at $191.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $151.83. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

