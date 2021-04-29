Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Neutral Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

RIDE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,251.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,954,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,093,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

