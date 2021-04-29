LunchMoney (LMY) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $760,459.74 and approximately $2,331.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

