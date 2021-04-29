Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to $15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LUNMF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 195,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

