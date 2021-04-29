Lunyr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,448.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $892,513.05 and approximately $17,448.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00818346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

