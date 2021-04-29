Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $580.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 339,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

