Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

LXFR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.01 million, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Luxfer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

