Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 12.5% After Insider Selling

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares traded down 12.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $54.36 and last traded at $55.48. 343,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,694,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Specifically, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,696,969 shares of company stock worth $303,854,144 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lyft by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 157,783 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

