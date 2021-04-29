LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10,154.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

