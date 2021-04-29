M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.73

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 1346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 19,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

