MA Private Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.32% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.05. 970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,245. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.51 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.27 and its 200-day moving average is $297.83.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

