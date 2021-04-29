MA Private Wealth Purchases 448 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MA Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $21.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $672.75. 989,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,752,488. The firm has a market cap of $645.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,394.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

