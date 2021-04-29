MA Private Wealth Sells 266 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,408,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,132,000 after buying an additional 203,641 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,421,000 after buying an additional 101,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 340,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.52. 12,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,545. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

