Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 33,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,081. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Mizuho cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

