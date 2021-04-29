Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

MGTA opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $579.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 212,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

