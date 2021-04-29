Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnite will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 12,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 465,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,573. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

