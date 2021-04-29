Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 194,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.85.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
