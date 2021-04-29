Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNXXF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 194,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include Houlton Woodstock Manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, New Brunswick; Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 34 claims totaling approximately 1,985 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province; and Lac Aux Bouleaux property consisting of 4 mineral claims totaling 738.12 hectares located in Mont-Laurier in southern QuÃ©bec.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.