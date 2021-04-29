Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Shares of MN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 41,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,867. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 3.06.

In other Manning & Napier news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

