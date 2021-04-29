Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $64.56 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $64,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $155.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,643. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.74.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

