Marathon Asset Management LLP Purchases 4,226 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $134,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 118.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $13.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,473.60. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,306. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $982.30 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,398.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,233.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,423.23.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

