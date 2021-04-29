Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 598,110 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 598,110 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 2.7% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Baidu worth $192,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.96. 37,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,759,364. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.