Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 6,221 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $41,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $633,046,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,204. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.89. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

