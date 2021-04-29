Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 73,265 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,265 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.45% of CarMax worth $97,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.89. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.