Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 73,265 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,265 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.45% of CarMax worth $97,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in CarMax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.89. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit