Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MGDPF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.03.

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

