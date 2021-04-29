Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

