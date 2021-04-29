Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.61.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.08. 18,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $93.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 139,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 346,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

