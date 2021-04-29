Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMC. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.61.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,910. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $93.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

