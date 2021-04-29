Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 72 ($0.94).

MARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of LON:MARS traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 96.95 ($1.27). The stock had a trading volume of 4,045,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The stock has a market cap of £614.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.34 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

