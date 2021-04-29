Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 430 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.32.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $6.25 on Thursday, hitting $444.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,159. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.77 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $420.13 and its 200-day moving average is $409.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.