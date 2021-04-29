Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $395.65 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.03 and its 200-day moving average is $345.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

