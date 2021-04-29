Maximus (MMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 3.55-3.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.55-3.75 EPS.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMS opened at $92.47 on Thursday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

