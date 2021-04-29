Mayar Capital Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Alphabet comprises 6.3% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $37.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,417.66. 23,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,189. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,167.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

