McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Shares of MCFE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 1,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

