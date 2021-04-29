McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.54.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,011. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,646,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,782,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.