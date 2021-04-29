McCutchen Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 92,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,659. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

