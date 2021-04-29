McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

