McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MGRC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.26. 105,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.