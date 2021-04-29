McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $187.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.16. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

