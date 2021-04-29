MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

MD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 951,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.