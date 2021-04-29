Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

MRK stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. 1,239,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

