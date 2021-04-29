Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

