Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.16

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.16 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.84.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.